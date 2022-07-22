Galway Bay fm newsroom – New bus routes to connect parts of Galway, Mayo and Clare have been announced.

They’re included in the first phase of Connecting Ireland.

New routes announced under the plans include the 4-32 connecting Clifden, Roundstone and Costelloe.

The 4-31 connecting Carraroe, Ballinrobe and Claremorris.

The 5-46 connecting Ballinasloe and Castlerea via Moylough.

An increased service for the 3-50 Galway to Ennis Bus.

And a feeder bus from Corundulla.

Local Senator Pauline O’Reilly says the new services will connect rural Galway while bringing more business to the area and supporting rural communities.