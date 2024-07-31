Galway Bay FM

31 July 2024

New building works for schools in Tuam, Caltra and Kiltormer

New building works have been confirmed for three schools in Galway,.

Minister Anne Rabbitte has received confirmation that upgrading works will take place at High Cross College, Caltra National School, and Kiltormer National School

High Cross College has received initial project approval for a six-class Special Education Needs Base, which will include refurbishment and construction works.

Caltra NS has received the go-ahead to tender for an extension to include a mainstream class and a special education teaching room.

While Kiltormer NS is also going to tender to reconfigure an Special Education room to create an additional mainstream classroom.

 

