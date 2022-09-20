New building for Steiner school in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new building is to be developed for the Steiner school in Knocknacarra.

The site, just off the Ballymoneen road, was sold by the council to the Department of Education last year.

According to local councillor John Connolly, the existing Cuan na Gaillimhe on Cappagh road will move to a new 8 classroom building.

They currently share the old Gaelscoil na Gaillimhe with Knocknacarra Educate Together.

The new school will be non-denominational, managed by the Education and Training Board.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly, says its an important addition to the area.

Photo Credit – Cuan na Gaillimhe