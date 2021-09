Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new book exploring the history of the Galway to Clifden Railway will be launched in Connemara later today.

‘Rails Through Connemara’ is authored by historian Jonathan Beaumont, who has previously written books on the Westport to Achill Railway, as well as about life on Achillbeg

The new book will be launched at the old railway station at Maam Cross at 3 this afternoon.