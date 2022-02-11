New Bishop of Galway says much work to be done in months and years ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Bishop of Galway, Bishop Michael Duignan, says there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.

Bishop Duignan, who’s 51 years of age, is also the current Bishop of Clonfert, and will now become Bishop for both dioceses.

A special ceremony took place at Galway Cathedral this morning, with Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio in Ireland, announcing his appointment.

Bishop Duignan succeeds Bishop Brendan Kelly, who is to retire at the age of 75.

A native of Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Bishop Duignan was ordained in 1994 and subsequently served in a number of high-profile roles in Co. Sligo.

In 2014, he was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese of Elphin and in July 2019, he was appointed Bishop of Clonfert.

Addressing Galway Cathedral this afternoon, Bishop Duignan said there is much work ahead – but the community will face the task together.

Speaking to Aisling Bolton-Dowling after his appointment, Bishop Duignan reflected on the challenges ahead.

And during this mornings ceremony, Bishop Duignan also paid warm tribute to Bishop Brendan Kelly.