New Bishop of Galway prays we will all commit ourselves to action and work in the world of today

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The new Bishop of Galway has expressed the hope that we will all commit ourselves to action and work in the world of today.

During a ceremony in Galway Cathedral yesterday, Bishop Michael Duignan was installed as Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora, and will continue to minister as Bishop of Clonfert as the two dioceses have been amalgamated.

The ceremony was attended by 1,500 people representing every parish in both of Bishop Michael’s dioceses, as well as Catholic Schools and diocesan bodies and organizations.

In his homily, Bishop Duignan prayed that we will commit ourselves to action, and work towards a future of new possibilities and new opportunities.