Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Bishop of Clonfert will be ordained in Loughrea tomorrow.

Father Michael Duignan, a priest of Elphin Diocese, will succeed retiring Bishop John Kirby.

Father Duignan was appointed to the position by Pope Francis in July.

Retiring Bishop Kirby has been appointed Parish Priest in Cappataggle and Kilrickle.

