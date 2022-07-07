New bike parking facilities praised at Westside shopping centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyclists and local residents are welcoming the installment of new bicycle parking facilities at Westside shopping centre.

Galway Cycling Campaign is praising the addition, saying they look “inclusive for cargo bikes and adapted cycles”.

Shantalla resident, Eibhlín Seoighthe, explained how she had stoppped doing her shopping there because the bike parking was not up to scratch.

However the centre made the improvements within the last week, and Eibhlín says it makes a huge difference.