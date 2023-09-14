Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

New bereavement room opens at Portiuncula Hospital maternity unit

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A new bereavement room has opened at the Maternity Unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The Willow Suite has been designed to provide a protected and comfortable space for parents and families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.

It’s a single occupancy room overlooking the hospital gardens, with en-suite shower, kitchenette, speakers and oil diffusers.

The hospital says the loss of a baby is an incredibly traumatic event and is one of the most painful experiences that parents could possibly face.

 

 

