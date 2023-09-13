Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

New beach wheelchair now available in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new beach wheelchair is now available to use in Salthill in Galway.

Ability West has transferred ownership of the wheelchair to Galway City Council, to allow more people with limited mobility to access to the beach.

The wheelchair will be available to collect free of charge from Leisureland in Salthill during opening hours, seven days a week.

This initiative is supported by Healthy Galway City, which funded an upgraded chair to navigate soft sand.

