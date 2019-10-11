New Atlantic museum for Galway city expected to open in 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new museum designed to complement the Galway City Museum at the Spanish Arch is expected to open in 2022.

Fáilte Ireland has announced plans to develop the new 10 million euro Atlantic Museum which will celebrate the role the Atlantic ocean has played in shaping Galway’s culture.

The investment is the largest to date by Fáilte Ireland for a tourist attraction and is expected to boost tourist numbers in the region.

The announcement was made at a launched in the Galway City Museum this morning by Government Chief Whip and Galway West TD Seán Kyne.

The project includes the construction of a new three-storey building over the Seagate on the Spanish Arch and renovations to the adjoining Comerford House.

Director of the Galway City Museum Eithne Verling told Galway Bay FM that the new museum will celebrate the heritage and culture of the whole county