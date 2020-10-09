New Approach To Target Anti- Social Behaviour Calls on Community Groups To Play Their Part

Galway Bay fm Newsroom:

A new strategy aimed at employing a multi agency approach to target anti social behaviour in Galway city is underway.

Following a meeting of the Sub Committee of the Joint Policing Committee yesterday, local community groups will now be used to specifically target areas which are a cause for concern.

A Problem orientated policing strategy and the SARA policing model (Scanning, Analysis, Response and Assessment) will now drive efforts to reduce incidents of anti social behaviour in the city.

Labour Councillor Niall McNeilis says local communities will need to play their part to improve their areas.

