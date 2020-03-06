New app to forecast air pollution to be launched in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
A new app which aims to forecast air pollution will be launched in the city next week. (10/3)
The app – known as StreamAIR – was developed by NUI Galway’s Centre for Climate and Air Pollution Studies, or C-CAPS.
It aims to provide real-time forecasting data on the atmosphere and assess the key drivers of climate change and air pollution.
StreamAIR will be powered by NUI Galway C-CAP’s Mace Head Research Centre.
The launch of the app will include a public lecture by award winning atmospheric scientist Professor Katharine Hayhoe – who will discuss climate change and the science behind it.
The lecture will take place at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway on Tuesday at mid-day – followed by the launch of the StreamAIR app at 2pm.
