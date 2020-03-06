New app to forecast air pollution to be launched in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new app which aims to forecast air pollution will be launched in the city next week. (10/3)

The app – known as StreamAIR – was developed by NUI Galway’s Centre for Climate and Air Pollution Studies, or C-CAPS.

It aims to provide real-time forecasting data on the atmosphere and assess the key drivers of climate change and air pollution.

StreamAIR will be powered by NUI Galway C-CAP’s Mace Head Research Centre.

The launch of the app will include a public lecture by award winning atmospheric scientist Professor Katharine Hayhoe – who will discuss climate change and the science behind it.

The lecture will take place at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway on Tuesday at mid-day – followed by the launch of the StreamAIR app at 2pm.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…