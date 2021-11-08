New anti drug education programme to be rolled out across Galway primary schools

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Children in primary schools across the county are to be targetted in a new drug awareness education programme being compiled by the Galway Roscommon Training and Education Board.

The news comes as latest figures revealed that over half a million euro worth of cocaine and cannabis has been seized by Gardai across the county during the first 9 months of this year.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley has told the latest meeting of the county Joint Policing Committee that the amount being seized represents as little as 8 percent of the available supply.

The figures have prompted calls for more action on education against drug taking to tackle the extent of the problem across the county.

Athenry Fianna Fail Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says with the issue of drugs now so prevalent, it’s key that more focus is now put on educating younger children on the issue.