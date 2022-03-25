New ambulance base at Merlin Park remains idle over industrial dispute

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited new €5m ambulance base at Merlin Park remains idle due to an ongoing industrial dispute.

At present, staff are operating out of a unit at UHG which has in the past been described as “third world” and completely unfit for purpose.

However, a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week heard that SIPTU has advised that staff are seeking some form of compensation to move to the new purpose built facility.

But the HSE says it is not in a position to meet this request and as a result, the move has become the subject of an industrial dispute.

Councillor John Connolly says this situation should never have been allowed to develop – and must be resolved quickly.