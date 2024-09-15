Galway Bay FM

15 September 2024

New affordable mental health service opens in Galway City this week

A new affordable mental health service opened in the Tuam Retail Centre in Galway city this week.

The service, operated by MyMind, is a not-for-profit social enterprise that offers face-to-face counselling without waiting lists or referrals.

Reduced rates of €30 are available to students, pensioners and anyone earning less than €25,000 annually.

Free support is also offered to displaced Ukrainians, International Protection Applicants and homeowners affected by Defective Concrete Blocks.

Operations Manager David Hickey says they have already seen great engagement in the Galway Clinic.

