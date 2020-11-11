New accommodation for asylum seekers at Dominick Street to be filled in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A suite of apartments at Dominick Street in the west of the city which has been specifically refurbished for asylum seekers will be filled in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration has confirmed that 14 families have moved into the city centre accommodation to date – with work progressing to house 35 families in total.

In September the Department of Justice announced plans to redevelop a number of apartments and townhouses on Dominick Street and Munster Avenue in order to rehome up to 140 residents from direct provision centres.

The Department stated the development is part of a new policy that seeks to move asylum seekers from hotels, hostels and B&Bs into stand-alone accommodation.

The units vary from one to two bedroom self-contained properties – with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms.

The plans raised some concerns at the time – with several city councillors arguing the location was inappropriate for families given the area is home to number of licensed premises and an adult shop.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Department of Integration says 14 families have now moved into the new units – with a further 21 families set to fill the remaining apartments in the coming weeks.