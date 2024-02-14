Galway Bay FM

14 February 2024

New 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital to open by end of summer

It’s expected a new 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will be opened by the end of summer.

The project will provide replacement beds rather than extra beds, but in the form of long-sought single-bed private rooms.

Speaking in the Seanad, local Senator Aisling Dolan outlined a number of new updates provided by the Saolta Healthcare Group.

Senator Dolan acknowledged there are several positive updates – but she cautioned that more investment is still badly needed in some areas.

