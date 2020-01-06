New 5 year contract signed for ferry service for Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new five year contract has been signed to secure a passenger ferry service for Inishbofin.

Inishbofin Island Discovery Ltd has been awarded the contract to provide the service between Inishbofin and Cleggan in Connemara.

The contract came into effect this month and will provide two daily return trips for the community.

The company was selected by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht following an evaluation process as well as consultation with the island community.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne approved the subsidy for a ferry and bus service of 1.5 million euro.

He says connectivity is vital for the prosperity of the island.