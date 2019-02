Galway Bay fm newsroom-A new 35 million euro student accomodation complex at NUI Galway has officially been opened.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Sean Kyne opened Goldcrest Village at the North Campus of the university, which already has students in residence.

The 429 bed student residence increases accommodation availability on campus to almost 1,200 places

