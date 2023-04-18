New 30km speed limits to be introduced in city centre in August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New 30km/h speed limits are to be introduced into the city centre in August.

Under the long-awaited plans, approved at a Galway City Council meeting last evening, the inner city zone will be a blanket 30km zone.

There are also speed limits increases on certain roads – including sections of Bothar na dTreabh, the Tuam Road, the N84 and Quinncentennial Bridge.

The 30km zone will likely be expanded further outwards in later reviews to areas including Renmore and Newcastle.

A full list of all the planned changes can be viewed at GalwayCity.ie.

Councillor Frank Fahey says the new 30km limit will be difficult at first, but has been proven to improve safety in other cities in Europe.