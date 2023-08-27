New 30km/h speed limits in city to come into effect tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New speed limits in the city centre – including 30km/h zones – are to be introduced from tomorrow morning.

Under the plans, the inner city centre will be a blanket 30km/h zone.

Roads affected include College Road, Bohermore, Eyre Square, Merchants Roads, Munster Avenue, Sea Road, University Road and a section of Headford Road.

There are also speed limits increases on certain roads – including sections of Bothar na dTreabh, the Tuam Road, and Quinncentennial Bridge.

Councillor Ciarán Cannon says the new changes are a positive development for the city of Galway: