New 3-day Galway City Climate Festival kicks off today

A new climate festival for Galway city is officially kicking off today

The aim of the festival is to engage the arts and cultural strengths of Galway to create positive climate actions within the city.

The three-day event, starting this afternoon, will deliver pop-up street theatre, performances, and games – all aimed at inspiring climate conversations.

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer with Galway City Council, explains why art can be so powerful: