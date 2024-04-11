New 14-classroom building announced for special school in Renmore

Funding for a new 14-classroom school has been confirmed for Rosedale special school in Renmore.

Rosedale provides an educational service for students aged 6 to 18 years with severe and profound learning disabilities.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly says the project should progress quickly because it’s expected it will be built on the existing Rosedale site.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator O’Reilly, says it will be great to see the infrastructure match up to the great work being done there.