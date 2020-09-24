Negotiations underway to install X-ray services in Tuam Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Negotiations are underway between the HSE and the operators of the Tuam Primary Care centre for the provision of X-ray services at the hub.

The HSE currently has a Public-Private Partnership with a company for the running of the Tuam Primary care centre and 14 other primary care centres nationwide.

A PPP is where a government department or organisation delegates some of its own responsibilities to a private company over a long-term contract.

At this week’s meeting of the Health Forum, the HSE was criticised for signing a contact in 2016 that did not allow for the expansion of X-ray services at the Tuam Health Centre.

The HSE and the owners of the centre are currently analysing the costs involved in the provision, operation and maintenance of an X-ray unit in Tuam.

The company will then present the Health Service with a cost for the complete project.

Separately, HSE officials have confirmed that Ultrasound services at the centre have been given the go ahead and will be in operation by year’s end.

Local Councillor Donagh Killilea has questioned the logic of the HSE allowing the contract to be signed without X-ray services in the first place – for more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…