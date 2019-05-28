Negotiations to begin to decide political groupings on new city council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Negotiations will begin today to decide the political groupings of the new city council, with the final four seats filled last night after a dramatic 11 hour recount in city central

The new council comprises six Independent members, five Fianna Fail, three Fine Gael, two Greens, one Social Democrat and one Labour

The Fianna Fail members are Alan Cheevers, Mike Crowe, Peter Keane, John Connolly and Ollie Crowe while the Fine Gael representatives are Clodagh Higgins, Eddie Hoare and Frank Fahy.

The six Independents are Declan McDonnell, Terry O’Flaherty, Noel Larkin, Donal Lyons, Mike Cubbard and Colette Connolly while the one Labour member is Niall McNelis.

The first ever Social Democrat member is Owen Hanley while the Green party has made a return to City Hall with two members Pauline O’Reilly and Martina O’Connor.

The new city council has also doubled the number of female members to six.

While several combinations are possible for the control of the local authority it’s thought that Fianna Fail with their expanded membership are in the driving seat.