Negotiations on purchase of Na Minna airport to be finalised next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped the plan to purchase Na Minna airport in Inverin will be finalised next month.

Negotiations have been ongoing for some time for the State to buy the facility as part of a longer-term plan to provide an air service to the Aran Islands.

A business case was finalised earlier this year and submitted to the Department of Public Expenditure.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Islands Seán Kyne briefed cabinet this week on the declared intention to purchase the airport.

It’s understood a price has been agreed with a deal to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Aer Árann’s latest short-term contract to provide transport services to the Aran Islands is set to expire at the end of January.

It’s understood a further 12 month tender will be then sought to extend the contract.