Negotiations on power-sharing in city and councils continue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Negotiations on power-sharing in both Galway City and County Councils are continuing today in a bid to form a pact before the first meeting of the new councils, both taking place on Friday.

Fianna Fáil has the most members on both councils, but reports say the negotiations for the city council are taking place without them.

This is despite a deal, led by Fianna Fail, being done and dusted early last week, but it fell apart a short time later

The latest coalition is left-dominated but it’s thought there are a few final hurdles to overcome before it’s a done deal

In the county while the strongest grouping would be Fianna Fáil’s 15 councillors and and Fine Gael’s 11 together, there is speculation that Fianna Fáil may form a pact with some like-minded Independents. For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]…