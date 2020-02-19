Negotiations for new site for St Teresa’s in Ballinasloe at ‘advanced’ stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Negotiations for a new site for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe are at an ‘advanced’ stage.

That’s according to the Department of Education.

Negotiations with the landowner began late last year – after plans to purchase a different site fell through.

At present, St. Teresa’s operates from temporary accommodation, which staff say is inadequate to meet the growing demand for the school.

The school – which is based at the Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre – was founded in 2008 and caters to pupils between 8 and 14 years of age.