Nearly three quarters of funding allocated to Galway under 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme remains unspent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly three quarters of funding allocated to Galway under the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme remains unspent.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy who says the government is not delivering on its promises to communities in the county.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an initiative under the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development to rejunevate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland.

Deputy Murphy says information received by his party shows a national underspend of €20 million in the town and village renewal scheme over 2017 and 2018.

The figures also show Galway received only 28 per cent of its allocated funding in 2018.

Deputy Murphy has slammed the government claiming there’s a major difference between announcement of funding allocations and what’s actually delivered.