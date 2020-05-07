Nearly quarter of a million euro in LEADER funding secured for East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 230 thousand euro in LEADER funding has been allocated to three projects across East Galway.

The largest allocation of 115-thousand euro will go towards the development of a multi-use sports area in Woodford.

Meanwhile, 90 thousand euro has been granted to Killererin Community Playground for the provision of fencing, groundworks and equipment.

30-thousand euro has also been allocated to Moanbaun Sports Development Project in Athenry for enhancement works at the Community Walkway.

Local TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says this will be a major boost to projects in the region…