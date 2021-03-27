Nearly one thousand drivers caught speeding during national slow down day

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Just under a thousand drivers have been found speeding during a 24-hour crackdown by Gardai.

National Slow Down Day ran from 7am yesterday to 7am this morning with 150 thousand vehicles checked in total.

Gardai detected 994 vehicles speeding during the nationwide operation.

Among those caught speeding in Galway was a motorist in Ballybrit on the N6 who was clocked driving at 118km/h in a 100k zone.

in Na Forbacha, a vehicle was found to be travelling at 63km/h in a 50km/h zone while on the R336 at Baile na hAbhann, a motorist was clocked doing 59km/h inside the 50km/h speed limit.

Other motorists found to be over the speed limit was a driver in Turloughmore who was caught speeding after being found doing 95km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R354 with another motorist was caught doing a speed of 79km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 at Ballinfoyle.

Some notable detections nationally was a driver doing 122 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone in Donegal.

Other motorists were clocked going at 96 kilometres an hour in a 60 zone in Dublin; and 155 kilometres in a 120 zone in Louth.