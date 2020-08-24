Nearly half a million euro allocated to Galway colleges to support student’s mental health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly half a million euro has been allocated to NUI Galway and GMIT to support student’s mental health and wellbeing.

It’s part of a national package worth 5 million euro, announced by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

313-thousand euro has been granted to NUI Galway while GMIT has received 164-thousand euro.

The funding will be used to recruit additional student counsellors and assistant psychlogists, and to implement the Framework for Consent in Higher Education Institutions and the National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says students have had to adjust to remote learning without face to face support from their college or their peers.

He says the funding will help support them as they return to college during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To hear from City Councillor and psychologist Clodagh Higgins speaking about this package, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..