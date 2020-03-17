Nearly €7,000 raised to provide meals for Galway healthcare workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly €7,000 has been donated to a local fundraiser to provide food for Galway’s healthcare workers during the covid-19 pandemic.

The online fundraiser was set up just two days ago by Mr. Waffle, a café located across the road from University Hospital Galway.

The business set up the fundraiser following unprecedented requests and monetary donations from the general public to help feed Galway’s frontline healthcare workers.

Mr Waffle set a goal to raise €500 euro however, with over 350 donors, €6,800 has been raised so far – and is continuing to increase.

The donation page can be found here.

