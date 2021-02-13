Nearly 2000 homes in the Tuam area without power following last night’s heavy snowfall and strong winds

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two power outages in the Tuam area have left nearly 2000 homes without electricity this morning

The ESB have said that crews are working to restore the supply and power is expected to return between 12 and 12.30 this afternoon.

Nationally, around 8 thousand homes, farms and businesses are without power this morning after strong winds and in places, heavy snow overnight.

Further outages have been reported throughout the west and southwest in Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Limerick, Cork and Kerry.

A number of weather warnings remain in place – there’s a status yellow snow and ice alert for all of Connacht and Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

There is also a status yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.