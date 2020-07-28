Nearly 200-thousand euro allocated to projects in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Nearly 200-thousand euro has been allocated to two projects in Gort.

The funding comes under the LEADER programme which supports rural development.

150-thousand euro has been confirmed for Gort Community Centre – representing a total investment of over 300-thousand euro in the centre over the last 5 years.

The funding will go towards the development of a two storey extension to the existing community centre – allowing for the provision of additional recreational space, storage space and toilets for disabled people.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it will build on the centre as a focal point for sporting and cultural endeavour in South Galway.

Meanwhile, 29-thousand euro has been announced for Gort Town Hall to facilitate its development into a fully-fledged theatre.