Nearly 1-thousand people in Galway on Job Seekers for over 6 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly 1-thousand people in Galway have been on Job Seekers Allowance for at least the past six years.

According to figures from the Department of Social Protection, 977 people in Galway have been receiving the payment for 6 -10 years while 670 people have claimed the allowance for more than a decade.

In the shorter term, 2,593 people in Galway have been on Job Seekers Allowance for less than a year.

Nationally, almost 14,000 people have been receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance for at least the past 10 years – with almost a third of them in Dublin.

Fianna Fáil’s social protection spokesman, Willie O’Dea, says the next government needs to provide more help for these people.

