Nearly 1 million euro funding boost for GRETB youth scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board youth scheme has received a 980 thousand euro funding boost.

The additional allocation has been awarded to the GRETB for its “Your Place Your Space” or “UBU” programme.

The UBU initiative provides funding to youth services that support young people who are experiencing economic, social and cultural disadvantage, in developing personal and social skills.

The scheme was launched by the Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone last year, for health and wellbeing, education, employment and social connectedness services for young people aged between 10 and 24 years.

Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon says the additional funding is great news for the youth sector

