Clifden has joint second lowest NCT pass rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden in Galway has the joint second lowest NCT pass rate in the country.

It’s tied with Cavan with a pass rate of 42 percent.

Nearly 906,000 full NCT tests had been carried out in Ireland this year, up to last Saturday.

Over 54 per cent of them passed, and nearly 46 per cent failed.

Deansgrange, in Dublin, has a rate of 62 per cent, the second highest pass rate is Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick, at 61 per cent – while Portlaoise has a rate of 60.5.

The lowest is Derrybeg in Co Donegal, with a rate of less than 39 per cent.