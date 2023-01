Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway NCT centres are fairing better than many others around the country when it comes to availability of appointments.

As of yesterday evening, almost 60 per cent of centres nationwide had no test available within the next five months.

Drivers in Ballinasloe, however, can get a next-day appointment, while drivers in Clifden, Tuam and the city can avail of a date by May.

Junior Transport Minister, Jack Chambers, says the average waiting time should be only 12 days.