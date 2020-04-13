NBRU West says Bus Eireann strike action was ‘never on cards’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The west branch of the National Bus and Rail Union says claims that some Bus Eireann drivers could strike tomorrow are untrue – and such action was never on the cards.

Executive of the Western National Executive of the NBRU, Mark Greaney, says the claims made by People Before Profit Deputy Bríd Smith arose from an isolated incident in Dublin several days ago.

He says that incident has since been resolved – and wider industrial action was never considered amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Smith claimed some workers fear for their safety because passengers are still using the front doors of buses – and unofficial strike action was being considered from some drivers.

The NBRU’s Mark Greaney says that is absolutely not the case – and efforts are being made by Bus Eireann to ensure the safety of all drivers.

To hear from Mark Greaney, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…