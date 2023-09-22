NBI marks halfway point in rollout of fibre broadband for Galway premises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland has reached the halfway point in its rollout of high speed network across Galway.

It comes as NBI says every home in Ireland should be able to get fibre broadband by 2028.

Over 14,000 premises across Galway are now able connect to its network, while a further 5,800 are under construction.

€153m has been invested in the county as part of the National Broadband plan to bring better connectivity to rural areas.

N-B-I Chief Executive, Peter Hendrick, says fast speed internet should be available to everyone by 2028: