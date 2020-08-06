Navy vessel LÉ Niamh praised for efforts in assisting fuel vessel off Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

The naval service is being praised for its efforts this week in assisting a large fuel vessel which was drifting towards rocks while a few miles off Slyne Head on Galway Bay.

The Aqua Transporter, which was carrying 32,000 cubic tonnes of fuel and two cubic tonnes of lubricating oil, had run into difficulty after losing engine power and was drifting towards a rocky area when the alarm was raised.

The LÉ Niamh, under the captaincy of Lieutenant Commander Claire Murphy, responded to the request for intervention on Monday morning.

It commenced the tow on Monday afternoon and brought the vessel to a safe anchor location north of Inis Mór.

It was later towed to Galway for repair work to be carried out.

Lieutenant Commander Claire Murphy told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the team was glad to be in the right place at the right time…