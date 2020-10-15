Nationwide visiting ban from midnight as Galway records 50 new cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A nationwide ban on visiting people’s homes is coming into force from midnight as Galway records 50 new cases of COVID 19.

Level four restrictions will also come into effect from midnight for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan meaning all non-essential retail in these areas will be shut.

The visiting ban is being introduced to all homes nationwide, with some exceptions on compassionate grounds and for essential childcare.

Level three plus also means outdoor gatherings are limited to six people from two households.

All but essential workers have been told to work from home.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said new fines for breaching the COVID-19 guidelines will be approved next week….