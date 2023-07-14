Nationwide Garda alert for crime gang which targetted Galway city and 6 other counties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A nationwide Garda alert has reportedly been issued for a crime gang which has targetted shops in Galway city and six other counties.

The Irish Independent reports the group has stolen thousands of euro worth of goods in the various raids, and carried out significant criminal damage in its “crime spree”.

It’s suspected that an Audi used by the gang was stolen from a Galway dealership last month, after which it’s reported the gang are suspected to have robbed a phone shop in Galway city.

It’s believed the group has carried out seven other organised robberies – in Dublin, Westmeath, Wexford, Kildare, Meath and Roscommon.

The paper reports at least six people are involved in the gang, and a regional co-ordinated investigation is underway.