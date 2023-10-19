19 October 2023
National Women’s Enterprise Day – FYI Galway talks to city businesswoman Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She’s Next Grant Programme
Today is National Women’s Enterprise Day and to mark the occasion FYI Galway has caught up with Galway-based childrens shoe store owner Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She’s Next Grant Programme.
Alison won €10,000 in the Early Stage business catagory with My First Steps, which has its flagship store in Liosban Industrial Estate.
The prize also includes a year of coaching through IFundWomen, which helps female entrepreneurs to expand their business.
Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen has been chatting to Alison about her achievement: