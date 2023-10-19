Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

~1 minutes read

National Women’s Enterprise Day – FYI Galway talks to city businesswoman Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She’s Next Grant Programme

Share story:
National Women’s Enterprise Day – FYI Galway talks to city businesswoman Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She’s Next Grant Programme

Today is National Women’s Enterprise Day and to mark the occasion FYI Galway has caught up with Galway-based childrens shoe store owner Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She’s Next Grant Programme.

Alison won €10,000 in the Early Stage business catagory with My First Steps, which has its flagship store in Liosban Industrial Estate.

The prize also includes a year of coaching through IFundWomen, which helps female entrepreneurs to expand their business.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen has been chatting to Alison about her achievement:

Share story:

Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council

A public meeting is to take place later this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council A four-member committee is driving the campaign They’re enc...

DPD's Galway City fleet is now fully electric

DPD’s Galway city fleet of delivery vehicles are now 100 per cent electric, making Galway DPD’s second ‘green city’ in Ireland. Th...

West of Ireland's first Poetry Jukebox installed in Galway city

A Poetry Jukebox has been installed in Galway city, the first in the West of Ireland. Poets Jim Ward and James O’Toole secured an agreement from the Pra...

Concerns raised of toxicity of site for gas turbine at Tynagh

Concerns have been raised over the potential toxicity of the land chosen for a gas turbine between Loughrea and Portumna. At a recent meeting of the Lough...