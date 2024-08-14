Galway Bay FM

14 August 2024

National Women’s Council Director to attend Galway Civic Trust anniversary event

The Director of the National Women’s Council Director Orla O’Connor is to attend Galway Civic Trust’s anniversary event in the city later this month.

The Trust is marking its three decades in operation preserving cultural heritage with a special focus on the contribution of women.

Local poet Gerry Hanberry will explore the stories behind well-known Irish love songs and the women who inspired them.

The ticketed event in the Mick Lally Theatre on Friday August 23rd comprises musical performances and cultural talks.

