National translation competition won by a student from Galway for third consecutive year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A student in Glenamaddy has been crowned the overall winner at a national translation competition.

Leo Oisíneach Mac an tSaoir from Pobalscoil an Ghleanna won the top prize at Aistritheoirí Óga 2023.

This is the third year in a row that the Shield has been won by a student from County Galway.

The 2021 and 2022 winners both came from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire in Spiddal – Cainnear Nic Réamoinn and Maitilde Warsop

Meanwhile, Coláiste na Coiribe pupil Sarah Nic an Choiligh took home the Connacht prize at this year’s young translators competition.