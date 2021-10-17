National Tradesperson Check takes place in Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A national tradesperson check has been launched to help tradespeople focus on their health with Galway hosting one tomorrow.

Recent research has showed that while many are trying to be healthier, there is still room for improvement. Half say they don’t go for a regular health check up and 1 in 5 admit to working through illness so they don’t fall behind on a job.

The survey was carried out to the launch The Chadwicks Group annual National Tradesperson Check which provides customers with a free health check in branch in partnership with HealthWatch.

The health screenings cover; BMI, blood pressure, and finger-prick test gauging the total cholesterol and glucose of the patient.

Now in its second year, the National Tradesperson Check is taking place in 18 Chadwicks Group locations nationwide including Chadwicks, The Panelling Centre, Cork Builders Providers and Telfords for the month of October.

One of these locations is in Chadwicks Galway in Wellpark, with screenings scheduled for tomorrow (Monday, October 18th).

Customers can book their free NTC across the country by visiting Chadwicks.ie/NTC. Registration is simple and quick, and the health check takes just 15 minutes.*