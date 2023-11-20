Galway Bay FM

National Show Me I.D campaign launched in Galway City

A national campaign to limit sales of age restricted products such as alcohol, vapes and tobacco has held its winter launch in Galway City.

The Mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare launched the campaign for “Show Me ID-Be Age O.K” at Freeney’s Pub.

Show Me I.D-Be Age O.K is a youth access prevention programme that provides Irish retailers with advice and support on how to avoid sales of age-restricted products to minors.

They’re encouraging retail workers to take their Age O.K online training module in the run up to Christmas on how to handle on these situations.

